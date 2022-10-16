Mystery stock surge is probably just another bear market rally

Investors are again deeply pessimistic. At the same time, the size of the fall in prices has many actively discussing when it might be time to buy, with the S&P down 26.7% at Thursday’s low since the start of the year. The combination of the pessimism and the willingness to buy raises the likelihood that the market starts going up again before it becomes clear that the Federal Reserve’s rate increases—the most obvious threat to stock prices—are done.