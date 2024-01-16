NALCO, Hindustan Copper shares gain up to 7% on India's first lithium exploration deal
KABIL, a joint venture between NALCO, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration, has signed an agreement with Argentina's CAMYEN SE to explore and mine lithium. This is first-ever lithium exploration and mining project by a government company of India.
NALCO, a PSU firm engaged in alumina and aluminum manufacturing and sales, saw its shares surge sharply in today's intraday session, hitting a new lifetime high of ₹144 apiece by gaining 6.70%.
