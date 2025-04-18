NALCO , NMDC, IGL among top 5 mid-cap dividend yield stocks during FY25

Dividend yield Stocks: NALCO (National Aluminium Company Ltd) , NMDC, IGL Indraprastha Gas Ltd) among top 5 mid-cap dividend yield stocks during FY25. Other two key stocks in the list of top 5 are Canara Bank and Oil India Ltd closely following the top 3 dividend yield stocks as per Axis Securities data

The extent to which the company pays out in dividends each year in comparison to the price of its stock is shown by a financial metric known as the dividend yield. Generally three to five percent is considered a decent dividend yield. However, the market conditions also need to be taken into consideration and hold key. The dividend yield is a crucial factor that investors consider when buying stocks that pay dividends.

Top 5 Mid-cap Dividend yield stocks These are the top five Mid--cap stocks with the highest dividend yields over the past 12 months, as per a report by Axis Securities. Look at this:

National Aluminium Company Ltd or NALCO has been the highest dividend yield stock during last one year among the mid-caps. NALCO has paid ₹10 per shares as Dividend in the past 12 Months. This translated into a dividend yield of 7% by National Aluminium Company Ltd or NALCO

NMDC Ltd- NMDC's dividend yield of 6% is not much behind the 7% dividend yield by NALCO or National Aluminium Company Ltd. NMDC has paid a dividend of ₹3.8 during the last 12 months or FY25

Indraprastha Gas Ltd or IGL , the city Gas distribution company has paid ₹10.5 dividend to investors during the last 12 months of during FY25. This translates in to a dividend yield of 6% by Indraprastha Gas Ltd or IGL, which is similar to that by NMDC Ltd

Canara Bank and and Oil India Ltd closely following the top 3 dividend yield stocks have given a dividend yield of 4% to its investors. While Canara Bank has paid ₹3.22 as dividend to investors during the last 12 months or during FY25, OIl India, the upstream oil and Gas major has paid ₹12.5 per share as dividend to investors during the last 12 months.