NALCO Q2 Results: Net profit improves 37% YoY to ₹1,430 crore, announces interim dividend of ₹4 per share

Nalco, a PSU engaged in the manufacturing and sale of alumina and aluminium, released its second-quarter results for FY26 today, November 7, post-market hours, reporting a net profit of ₹1,430 crore, supported by a steady rise in aluminium prices.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,046 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 37%.

Benchmark three-month aluminium and copper prices rose 8.2% and 5.6%, respectively, during the quarter amid uncertainty surrounding US trade policies and concerns over supply shortages.

Higher commodity prices typically support selling prices and margins for mining companies.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹4,293 crore, up 7.2% from ₹4,002 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The aluminium segment, contributing more than 50% to Nalco’s total revenue, expanded by around 6% in the quarter to ₹2,880 crore, while the chemicals business, which includes caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hypochlorite, rose 7.7% to ₹1,834 crore, its earnings' filing showed.

Operating expenses came in lower at ₹2,548 crore, compared with ₹2,636 crore in the September 2024 quarter, marking a decline of about 3.33%, mainly on lower fuel costs and employee benefit expenses.

Nalco has lined up an investment of ₹30,000 crore to set up a new aluminium smelter and a coal-based power plant over the next five years. Of this, ₹18,000 crore has been earmarked for the smelter and ₹12,000 crore will be spent on the thermal power plant.

Nalco, a 'Navratna' company, is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium-Power Complexes in the country, it currently operates with the Government of India holding 51.28% of its paid-up equity capital.

NALCO declares ₹ 4 interim dividend Alongside its Q2 results, the company’s board also approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹4 per share (80% on a face value of ₹5 each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs918.32 crore for the financial year 2025–26.

The company has fixed Friday, November 14, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

“The payment of the first interim dividend shall be made on or before December 6, 2025, to all eligible shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the record date,” the company said in its exchange filing.