NALCO Q3 Results: Net profit rises marginally to ₹1,595.15 crore; ₹4.5 interim dividend declared

NALCO Q3 Results 2026: National Aluminium Company announced its December quarter results on Friday, January 30. The PSU company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,595.15 crore for the third quarter of FY26, marking a 1.8% increase compared with ₹1,566.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit rose 11.6% from ₹1,429.94 crore.

Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter increased 1.5% year-on-year to ₹4,730.95 crore from ₹4,662.22 crore in Q3FY25, while sequentially it grew 10.2% from ₹4,292.34 crore.

EBITDA increased 13.2% to ₹2,179 crore in quarter under review from ₹1,926 crore in September quarter, while the EBITDA margin improved to 46.1% from 44.9% QoQ.

NALCO’s quarterly performance was driven by strength across its key businesses. The aluminium segment reported revenue of ₹3,461.50 crore and delivered a segment profit of ₹1,582.41 crore. The chemicals segment also posted a healthy showing, with revenue of ₹1,656.78 crore and a profit of ₹512.94 crore.

Dividend The Board of Directors approved the payment of a second interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share, representing 90% of the face value of ₹5 each, on the paid-up equity share capital of ₹918.32 crore for the financial year 2025–26.

The company has fixed Friday, February 6, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the second interim dividend. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before March 1, 2026.

