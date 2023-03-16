'Dividend yield remains attractive': Brokerage bullish on this below ₹100 metal stock1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
- Nalco's dividend yield remains attractive at 6% level, leading to a high margin of safety, said the brokerage
Alumina prices as a percentage of spot aluminum prices are currently at 16% as compared to the five-year average of 18% and Nalco is among the lowest cost bauxite and alumina producers and is a major exporter of alumina, highlighted brokerage Antique Stock Broking in a note.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×