“We remain positive on Nalco in view of the strong alumina and aluminum price outlook (supported by European smelter shutdowns, projected global deficit amidst plausible bans on Russian aluminum, subdued Chinese exports), integrated business model, and attractive dividend yield. Nalco sells ~1.3 MT of alumina and ~0.4 MT of aluminum annually and is well positioned to benefit from their strong prices. An additional 1 mtpa alumina along with captive coal mining and caustic soda production would drive margin expansion and cost reduction," the note stated.