Stock Market Today: National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO) share price gained almost 4% in morning trades on Tuesday post Q3 results that were declared by the company on Monday after the market hours

National Aluminium Co. (NALCO) share price opened at ₹196.05 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 2% higher than the previous close of ₹190.95. The National Aluminium Co. (NALCO) share price thereafter gained furthet o intraday highs of ₹198.30, marking gains of close to 4%

NALCO Q3 Results NALCO Net profit surged 3-fold during quarter ending December 2024 while revenue were up by 39% yera on year. Nalco attributed the same to better sales realization, favourable market demand and effective cost management.

The company’s net profit came at an impressive Rs.1,583 crore during the October- December 2024 quarter, compared to Rs.488 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.