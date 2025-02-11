NALCO share price gains 4% post Q3 results despite stock market fall: Declares dividend

Stock Market Today: National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO) share price gained almost 4% in morning trades on Tuesday post Q3 results that were declared by the company on Monday after the market hours

National Aluminium Co. (NALCO) share price opened at ₹196.05 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 2% higher than the previous close of ₹190.95. The National Aluminium Co. (NALCO) share price thereafter gained furthet o intraday highs of ₹198.30, marking gains of close to 4%

NALCO Q3 Results NALCO Net profit surged 3-fold during quarter ending December 2024 while revenue were up by 39% year on year. Nalco attributed the same to better sales realization, favourable market demand and effective cost management.

The company’s net profit came at an impressive Rs.1,583 crore during the October- December 2024 quarter, compared to Rs.488 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

NALCO registered a total income of Rs.4,761 crores in Q3 of FY25 compared to Rs.3,398 crores in Q3 of FY24.

The net profit and revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 2024 came to Rs. 3,246 crore and Rs. 11,520 crore, respectively, representing a 211% increase in net profit and a 20% increase in revenue from operations, compared to the corresponding figures of Rs. 1,044 crore and Rs. 9,570 crore of the previous fiscal year,

Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NALCO, said that improvements in process efficiency, reduction in input costs, and enhancing product quality are crucial for company’s success.

Better sales realization in Alumina & Metal, increased Alumina sales volume, utilization of captive coal, and lower raw material costs were attributed as the primarily responsible for the current quarter's results.

Singh also emphasized that now the company’s thrust is on early completion of expansion activities including 5thStream expansion of Refinery, operationalization of Pottangi Mines, Brownfield expansion of Smelter plant and planned CPP expansion.

NALCO Dividend details The Board of Directors in their meeting on 10.02.2025 also approved payment of 2nd Interim dividend @ Rs.4/‐ per share (80% on Face value of Rs.5/‐ each) on the paid‐up equity share capital of Rs.918.32 crore for the financial year 2024‐25.2.0

NALCO has fixed Friday, the 14th February, 2025 as Record Date for payment of above 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024‐25 to the eligible shareholders.

The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before 10.03.2025 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.