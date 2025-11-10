NALCO share price jumps 9% after Q2 results, interim dividend announcement

NALCO share price: Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) surged almost 9 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Monday, November 10, buoyed by the company's healthy Q2 results and interim dividend announcement.

NALCO share price opened at ₹240.10 against its previous close of ₹234.45 and jumped 8.7 per cent to an intraday high of ₹254.85. Around 9:50 am, the metal stock traded 8 per cent higher at ₹253.10. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.30 per cent up at 83,454 at that time.

The PSU firm on November 7 reported a net profit of ₹1,430 crore, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 37 per cent, supported by a steady rise in aluminium prices. Revenue from operations rose by 7.2 per cent to ₹4,293 crore.

Nalco, a Navratna company, has lined up an investment of ₹30,000 crore to set up a new aluminium smelter and a coal-based power plant over the next five years. Of this, ₹18,000 crore has been earmarked for the smelter, and ₹12,000 crore will be spent on the thermal power plant.

The company’s board also approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹4 per share (80 per cent on a face value of ₹5 each) on the paid-up equity share capital of ₹918.32 crore for FY26.

The company said its Q2FY26 strong performance was driven by enhanced operational efficiencies, cost optimisation measures, and supportive market conditions, including a recovery in aluminium prices in the international market and steady domestic demand growth from the infrastructure and automotive sectors.

“We have demonstrated resilience through operational excellence, cost-saving measures, and sustained productivity, supported by higher volumes and improved efficiency, despite lower sales realisation from metal prices. Going forward, we remain focused on value addition, sustainability, and expanding our production capacities to ensure long-term growth and value creation for all stakeholders," said Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NALCO.

NALCO share price trend NALCO share price has seen a healthy gain of nearly 18 per cent this year so far . On a monthly scale, this PSU stock has been in the green since August this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹140 on April 7 this year. NALCO share price hit a 52-week high of ₹263.10 on November 25 last year.

