Will rare-earth pivot extend Nalco’s rally, or end it?

Diversification is typically welcome

Notwithstanding the recent rally, it is important to note that metal prices are cyclical. As supplies from Indonesia and other regions are gradually released, aluminium is likely to eventually revert to lower levels. Alumina prices have already shown signs of moderation. Whenever aluminium prices follow suit, Nalco’s earnings can be expected to take a turn for the worse. This fiscal year, the management expects to match its FY25 revenues only if aluminium hangs on to the $2,800-2,900 per tonne levels.