NALCO share price rises 8% post Q3 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock ?

NALCO share price rises 8% post Q3 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock ?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: NALCO share price gained over 8% during the intraday trades on Wednesday post Q3 results. The storng operating performance meant that net profit grew 78% year-on-year and 137% sequentially over the previous quarter.

NALCO share price gained more than 8% post Q3 results

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) share price gained more than 8% during the intraday trades on Wednesday following strong Q3 performance reported by the company.

During the December quarter NALCO, the Navratna PSU saw its net profit rise 78 % to 488.47 Crore compared to 273.85 crore in the year ago quarte Crore in the previous quate year-ago quarter. Notably the net profit rose 137% over 206 crore reported by NALCO in the previous quarter.

NALCO revenues from operations at s 3346.90 crore though could grow only 1.5% year-on-year as Aluminium prices remained subdued, however the declining raw material costs and power costs. NALCO Earnings before interest tax (EBIT) improved by 69% year-on-year and 137% sequentially to 479 Crore.

The strong operating performance though was led by Aluminium segment that contributes almost two-third to the overall revenues , however Chemical segment too saw significant improvement in operating performance. EBIT for Aluminium segment while grew 137% sequentially and 68.5% year-on-year, chemical segment EBIT also grew multifold.

On production front, NALCO achieved strong growth with highest ever cumulative metal production of 3,45,086 MT (metric tonne). Similarly, on sales front, NACLO achieved highest ever cumulative metal sale of 3,49,419 MT.

Post Q3 performance and looking at and improved outlook, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have increased s their FY24 , FY25 nd FY26 Ebitda estimates by 19%, 4% and 7% respectively. NALCO stock as per MOFSL trades at 5.9 times FY26 Enterprise Value by EBITDA estimates and 1.6 times FY26 Price to Book value estimates and thereby appears to be fully pricing in the strong outlook as per MOFSL.

Analysts at Axis Securities say that in January’2024, NALCO’s Joint Venture with Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) & Argentina’s CAMYEN SE signed an agreement for exploration and mining of 5 Lithium brine blocks in Argentina, at an initial cost of 200 Cr. The stock’s valuation has re-rated since the news and it is currently trading at 8.2 times 12 months forward consensus EV by EBITDA estimates (A significant premium to the Long term average of 4.7x).

Capex overrun towards the 5th stream of the Alumina refinery remains the key risk for the core business as per analysts

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

during the first nine months of the current fiscal.

NALCO has also announced 2

nd interim dividend @ Rs.2 per share for the

financial year 2023-24.

of Rs. 488 crores for the 3rd quarter ended December 2023.

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
