NALCO share price slips after DIPAM says no divestment agenda for this Navratna CPSE
- During the Budget 2023, while setting a much lower disinvestment target of ₹51,000 crore for FY24, the government also trimmed the FY23 target to ₹50,000 crore from the earlier estimates of ₹65,000 crore.
Government-owned National Aluminium Company (NALCO) share price slipped on Friday after DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the Centre has no divestment agenda for the company. In Budget 2023, the government pegged a much lower disinvestment target of ₹51,000 crore for the fiscal year FY24.
