Motilal Oswal in a result note said that NALCO's Q1FY22 result was below its expectations due to higher than expected costs and miss on volumes/realization. Though, it expects higher aluminum prices to absorb the cost shock and lead to improved margin in subsequent quarters. With integrated mining operations, NALCO is the best play on higher LME prices. The brokerage has a Buy rating on the stock with target price of ₹107 per share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}