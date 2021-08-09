Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nalco shares plunge over 10% today. Why Motilal Oswal has a 'Buy' on stock post Q1 results

Nalco shares plunge over 10% today. Why Motilal Oswal has a 'Buy' on stock post Q1 results

Premium
Nalco shares plunged more than 10% today. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 04:03 PM IST Livemint

  • Nalco share price plunged more than 12% to 82 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) plunged over 12% on Monday to 82.7 per share on the BSE. The company on Friday had reported reported a significant rise in consolidated profit at 347.73 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated profit of 16.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) plunged over 12% on Monday to 82.7 per share on the BSE. The company on Friday had reported reported a significant rise in consolidated profit at 347.73 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated profit of 16.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Motilal Oswal in a result note said that NALCO's Q1FY22 result was below its expectations due to higher than expected costs and miss on volumes/realization. Though, it expects higher aluminum prices to absorb the cost shock and lead to improved margin in subsequent quarters. With integrated mining operations, NALCO is the best play on higher LME prices. The brokerage has a Buy rating on the stock with target price of 107 per share.

Motilal Oswal in a result note said that NALCO's Q1FY22 result was below its expectations due to higher than expected costs and miss on volumes/realization. Though, it expects higher aluminum prices to absorb the cost shock and lead to improved margin in subsequent quarters. With integrated mining operations, NALCO is the best play on higher LME prices. The brokerage has a Buy rating on the stock with target price of 107 per share.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The miss on EBITDA was led by lower than expected aluminum volumes, lower than expected realizations, and higher than expected costs. Its aluminium and alumina sales also declined in a sequential basis.

''With spot LME aluminum hovering over $2,550/t (up ~15% in FY22 YTD), the near term profitability outlook is strong. Alumina prices have not yet reacted to the strength in aluminum and could surprise positively in 2HFY22,'' the domestic brokerage said in the note on August 8. Given the tight demand-supply scenario, it expects aluminum prices to remain strong.

''The management has announced a 1mtpa alumina refinery expansion at a capex of around INR64b, and expects to complete the project in FY23. Given its slow execution, we expect commissioning by FY24E,'' it added.

Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. The Centre holds 51.28% equity of NALCO.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s Covid deaths several times official estimates: survey

Premium

Listed realtors are raising prices but don’t confuse th ...

Premium

India needs to track and publish data on breakthrough infections

Premium

A new entrant to the club is India's highest-paid IT executive

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!