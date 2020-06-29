Nalco shares slip 6% after weak March quarter performance

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial said, "National Aluminum has been operating at near capacity for past several years, with expansion projects continuously delayed and see no volume growth for next 2-3 years at least. Any increase in aluminum production at current price will add to further losses due to high fixed costs in the aluminum division. With a bearish near-term outlook on alumina, based on 4 times FY2022 EV/EBITDA". The brokerage has a sell rating on the stock.