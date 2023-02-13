Nalco shares surge even as Q3 profit drops. Should you buy the metal stock?
- Brokerage has raised target price to ₹90 while upgrading Nalco shares' rating to Buy
Shares of National National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) surged more than 2% to ₹78 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals even as the aluminium maker and seller reported a 69% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹256 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to ₹830 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its consolidated income dropped to ₹3,356 crore.
