Nalco shares surge even as Q3 profit drops. Should you buy the metal stock?

"LME aluminium has been trading in a rangebound manner as higher production outlook is counterbalanced by expectations of good demand from China reopening. However, energy prices have been on a downtrend which is expected to help the margin expansions going forward. Commissioning of Utkal D coal block are expected to aid some cost reduction in FY24. We expect the performance have already bottomed out on peak power cost and henceforth EBITDA/t will improve. We have upgraded our FY24 EBITDA estimates driven by US$ 250/t higher aluminium realisation expectation," said brokerage PhillipCapital.

