NALCO shares surge over 6% to new all-time high as net profit rises two-fold in Q4, up 118% in 6 months
NALCO's shares surged 5% to hit a historic peak of ₹206.30 fueled by strong Q4 performance. The company reported a 101% jump in profit for the March quarter, propelled by a significant drop in expenses. FY24 PAT stood at ₹1,988 crore, up 38.63% YoY despite a 1.6% revenue dip.
Shares of NALCO, a PSU firm engaged in alumina and aluminum manufacturing and sales, soared 6.1% to reach a historic peak of ₹206.30 apiece in early morning trading today, driven by the company's robust performance for Q4 and the full fiscal year (FY24).
