NALCO shares: Up 242% in 3 years, is there more rally left in this Navratna PSU? Check Q2 results date, dividend history

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO), a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU), have delivered strong long-term returns despite coming under pressure in recent months. The stock has risen 242% in three years and 228% in five years, although it has declined 7% in one month, 9% in three months and 20.5% in six months. Over the past year, it has gained 33%.

Investors will now watch the company's September-quarter earnings for fresh cues on its performance. NALCO has scheduled a board meeting for November 2, 2026, to consider and approve its Q2 and first-half FY27 financial results, along with a potential interim Dividend.

NALCO Q2 results 2026 and Dividend date NALCO's Q2FY27 results are scheduled to be considered by the board on November 2. The meeting will cover both the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, and the board will also consider an interim dividend for FY27. The dividend, however, is not guaranteed until the company announces a decision.

It added that the interim dividend for the Financial Year 2026-27 will also be considered on the same date. However, any record date, payout date or amoint was not announced in the exchange filing.

NALCO Dividend History National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has maintained a strong dividend payout history, rewarding shareholders through multiple interim and final dividends. For FY26, the Navratna PSU announced a total dividend of ₹10.50 per share, equivalent to 210% of its face value of ₹5.

The total payout comprised three interim dividends and a final dividend. NALCO announced its first interim dividend of ₹4 per share, with November 14, 2025, as the record date. This was followed by a second interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share, with February 6, 2026, as the record date, and a third interim dividend of ₹2 per share, with May 8, 2026, as the record date.

The company also announced a final dividend of ₹1 per share. August 24, 2026, was fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive this payout.

NALCO has historically distributed profits to shareholders through multiple interim and final dividends. Its trailing dividend yield currently stands at around 3.68% to 3.73%, according to various financial data platforms.

NALCO share price outlook: Is more upside possible? A technical report by Ventura dated October 29, 2026, gave NALCO a BUY call with a target price of ₹380, against a reference market price of ₹323.50. The report identified support levels at ₹317, ₹308 and ₹299, with a stop loss at ₹293.

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According to Ventura, NALCO had fallen from ₹422.20 in August 2026 and reached a low of ₹293 in October after trading below key moving averages and breaching its 200-day simple moving average. However, the report said the stock subsequently attracted buying interest and broke out of a descending channel, supported by trading volumes and positive technical indicator crossovers.

“This breakout indicates improving buying momentum and a potential shift in the short-term trend,” the report said.

The technical outlook therefore points to a possible recovery, but it does not guarantee further gains. Investors will need to assess the upcoming results, the board's dividend decision and the stock's ability to sustain its recent buying momentum before drawing conclusions about its next move.