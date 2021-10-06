Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nalco under NSE's F&O ban stock list for today

Nalco under NSE's F&O ban stock list for today

Premium
The National Stock Exchange (NSE)
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

  • The stock is banned under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) is the only stock that has been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The scrip is banned under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) is the only stock that has been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The scrip is banned under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Shares of Nalco have given multibagger returns this year by surging over 130% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Meanwhile, the mining company's stock has rallied 220% in the past year.

Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Shares of Nalco have given multibagger returns this year by surging over 130% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Meanwhile, the mining company's stock has rallied 220% in the past year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges, which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The unfolding revolution in India's short video market

Premium

Should you opt for long-term health insurance?

Premium

Heartburn on bond street as Srei firms approach bankruptcy

Premium

Windows 11 isn't for everyone; check if you're in line

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!