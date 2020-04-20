Nalco surges 8% on mining lease for Utkal-D coal block

Mumbai: Shares of National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) gained around 8% on Monday as the company received a grant order for lease agreement of the Utkal-D coal block in Odisha. The stock ended at ₹34.20, up 7% on Monday.

“The Department of Steel & Mines, Government of Odisha, vide notification dated 16 April 2020 has issued grant order for lease agreement of Utkal-D coal block, spread over an area of 301.28 hectares under Chendipada Tehsil of Angul district in Odisha," Nalco said in an exchange filing.

The Utkal-D coal block was allocated to the company in May 2016. It has an initial capacity of 2 million tonnes per year with a total mineable reserve of 101.68 million tonnes.

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have been under pressure since the last two years due to a prolonged trade war between the US and China and subdued global demand. Aluminium prices on the LME fell by 14% to average $1,750 per tonne in FY20 compared with $2,035 per tonne in FY19. Domestic prices followed the international trend and fell by 13.6% to average ₹141,547 per tonne in April-February FY20 versus the same period last year.

Aluminium prices are likely to remain under pressure due to the nationwide lockdown following the covid-19 outbreak. “Aluminium is widely used in the power sector in India. Slowdown in manufacturing activities due to lockdowns across the country will hit demand for the metal. Demand from other user industries like automobiles is also expected to remain muted as major automobiles manufacturers have already shut down their plants," said Care Ratings in a note on 3 April.

Nalco is a Navratna group 'A' central public sector enterprise with integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. As on 31 December 2019, the government held 51.50% equity in the company.

