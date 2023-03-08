NALCO to consider 2nd interim dividend next week, Board fixes record date3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:21 PM IST
- National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹15,143 Cr that operates in the aluminium sector.
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹15,143 Cr that operates in the aluminium sector. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a Schedule 'A' Navratna CPSE that was founded on January 7, 1981 and is headquartered in Bhubaneswar. The company, which is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium-Power Complex in the country, announced that it will consider a second interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022-23 next week, with a record date set for the same.
