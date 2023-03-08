NALCO to consider 2nd interim dividend next week, Board fixes record date

“We would like to inform that, Tuesday, the 21st March, 2023 has been fixed as ‘Record Date’ for payment of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 (If approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting scheduled to be held on 13.03.2023). 2nd Interim Dividend will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear: a. as beneficial owners as at the end of the business on 21.03.2023 as per the beneficial owners position to be downloaded by NSDL and CDSL in respect of the shares held in the electronic form and b. as members in the Register of Members of the Company, after giving effect to transmission/transposition if any, in physical form lodged with the Company on or before 21.03.2023" said NALCO in a regulatory filing.