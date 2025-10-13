Subscribe

NAM India share price hits a record high despite LIC booking partial profit. Details here

NAM India share price opened at 860.05 against its previous close of 872.65 and rose 3.9 per cent to hit a new record high of 906.90. NAM India's share price has gained approximately 18 per cent this year so far, despite hitting a 52-week low of 456.05 on April 7.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Oct 2025, 02:34 PM IST
NAM India's share price hit a record high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>906.90 in intraday trade on Monday, October 13.
NAM India's share price hit a record high of ₹906.90 in intraday trade on Monday, October 13. (An AI-generated image)

Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) rose by 4 per cent to hit a record high of 906.90 in intraday trade on Monday, October 13, in an otherwise weak market. NAM India share price opened at 860.05 against its previous close of 872.65 and rose 3.9 per cent to hit a new record high of 906.90. Around 2:15 pm, the asset management company stock traded 2.55 per cent higher at 894.90. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.24 per cent down at 82,303 at that time.

LIC sells some stake in NAM India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sold a 2 per cent stake in the company through market sale.

According to a statement by LIC, it sold 1,20,90,202 shares, equivalent to 2.025 per cent of the total shares of NAM India in the period from September 30, 2021, to October 9, 2025, through market sale.

After the stake sale, LIC holds 1,90,20,806 shares, or 2.988 per cent of the total shares of NAM India.

NAM India share price trend

NAM India's share price has gained approximately 18 per cent this year so far, despite hitting a 52-week low of 456.05 on April 7.

On a monthly scale, NAM India's share price had been in the green from March to July this year. In August, it dipped by 3 per cent due to profit booking, but in September it resumed its upward march, rising 11 per cent. The stock has gained more than 2 per cent in October so far.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Nippon Life India Asset ManagementStock MarketLICIndian Stock Market
