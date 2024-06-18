Nandan Denim share price hits 52-week high after announcement of 1:10 stock split
Nandan Denim share price today opened upside at ₹46 and touched an intraday high of ₹52.77 on NSE, touching 205 upper circuit during Tuesday's dealings
Nandan Denim stock split 2024: The board of directors of Nandan Denim Limited has declared a stock subdivision in a 1:10 ratio. The company board took this decision while considering the stock split proposal in its board meeting on Monday. This move is expected to increase the liquidity of the company's equity shares in the stock market and make it more affordable to small retail investors. After the spread of this latest Nandan Denim news, bulls bet high on this small-cap stock during Tuesday deals. Nandan Denim share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹46 per share on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹52.77 apiece within a few hours of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the small-cap stock locked-in 20 percent upper circuit and it climbed to a new 52-week peak as well. The record date for the stock split will be intimated later.
