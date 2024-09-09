Nandan Denim stock split: Multibagger small-cap stock sets record date for stock subdivision. Shares hit 52-week high

Nandan Denim stock split: Nandan Denim's share price rose nearly 8% to a 52-week high of 63.74 on September 9, marking a 156% increase over the past year and a 212% gain from its low of 20.45 last October.

Nishant Kumar
Updated9 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Nandan Denim share price continued witnessing strong traction for the third consecutive session as it surged almost 8 per cent in intraday trade on Monday, September 9, to hit its fresh 52-week high of 63.74. In the previous two sessions on Thursday and Friday, the stock witnessed gains of 13 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

The stock has surged over 156 per cent in the last one year. It hit its 52-week low of 20.45 on October 26 last year. Considering today's high of 63.74, it has gained about 212 per cent from its 52-week low level.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, September 7, Nandan Denim announced it had fixed Thursday, September 19, as the record

date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of stock-split of existing company shares.

The shareholders approved the stock subdivision at the company's 30th annual general meetingon Friday, September 6.

(More to come)

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
