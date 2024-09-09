Nandan Denim stock split: Nandan Denim's share price rose nearly 8% to a 52-week high of ₹ 63.74 on September 9, marking a 156% increase over the past year and a 212% gain from its low of ₹ 20.45 last October.

Nandan Denim share price continued witnessing strong traction for the third consecutive session as it surged almost 8 per cent in intraday trade on Monday, September 9, to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹63.74. In the previous two sessions on Thursday and Friday, the stock witnessed gains of 13 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

The stock has surged over 156 per cent in the last one year. It hit its 52-week low of ₹20.45 on October 26 last year. Considering today's high of ₹63.74, it has gained about 212 per cent from its 52-week low level.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, September 7, Nandan Denim announced it had fixed Thursday, September 19, as the record

date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of stock-split of existing company shares.