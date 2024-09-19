Nandan Denim stock split: Penny stock trades ex-split in 1:10 ratio. Shares jump 5%

Nandan Denim share price jumped 5% on Thursday as the stock traded ex-split. The multibagger penny stock Nandan Denim shares rose as much as 5% to a high of ₹6.81 apiece on the BSE.

Nandan Denim has fixed Thursday, September 19, as the ‘Record date’ for determining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division or split of existing equity shares, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Nandan Denim stock split has been decided in the ratio of 1:10, which means the existing equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up will be split into a share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up.

The stock split was approved by the equity shareholders of the company at its 30th Annual General Meeting held on September 06.

Nandan Denim stock price Nandan Denim share price has risen over 38% in one month and more than 25% in the past three months. Nandan Denim is a penny stock that has given multibagger returns of over 148% year-to-date (YTD) and 179% in one year.

Nandan Denim stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹6.81 apiece on Thursday, 19 September 2024, while it touched a 52-week low of ₹2.05 apiece on 26 October 2023.

On Thursday, the volumes in Nandan Denim shares also spiked. Around 66 lakh equity shares of Nandan Denim changed hands on stock exchange as against its one week average volume of 27 lakh shares.

At 11:30 am, Nandan Denim shares were trading 2.31% higher at ₹6.64 apiece, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹957 crore on the BSE.