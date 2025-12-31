Nanta Tech share price makes strong debut, lists at ₹234 on BSE SME, up 6.36% from SME IPO price

Nanta Tech SME IPO Listing: Nanta Tech share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, December 31. Nanta Tech share price was listed on Wednesday at ₹234 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 6.36% from its issue price of ₹220.

The Nanta Tech SME IPO, however, underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹20 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹240 — translating to a premium of 9% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Nanta Tech IPO Subscription Status Nanta Tech IPO witnessed strong subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 6.43 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 2.91x, the NII portion was booked 7.03x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 12.98x bids.

The company received bids for 64.30 lakh shares against 9.99 lakh shares on offer.

Nanta Tech IPO Details Nanta Tech made its debut on the BSE SME platform after successfully wrapping up its initial public offering earlier this week. The SME IPO opened for subscription on December 23 and closed on December 26, with the basis of allotment finalised on December 29.

The public issue, aggregating ₹31.81 crore, comprised only a fresh issue of 14 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. Shares were offered in a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share, as per the offer documents.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to deploy the net proceeds primarily towards capital expenditure for setting up an experience centre-cum-product display facility. A portion of the funds will also be utilised to meet working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

For retail investors, the SME IPO carried a lot size of 600 shares, with bids permitted for a minimum and maximum of 1,200 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment required for a retail application worked out to ₹2,64,000.

Ahead of the public issue, the company raised funds through an anchor book. On December 22, Nanta Tech allotted 3.60 lakh shares to anchor investors at ₹220 per share, mobilising ₹7.92 crore prior to the IPO opening.

In terms of investor allocation, the largest portion of the issue was reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who were offered 6,10,800 shares, representing 42.24% of the net issue. Retail investors were allocated 5,07,600 shares, or 33.10%, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) were offered 2,41,200 shares, accounting for 16.68% of the issue.

As per the RHP, Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited served as the registrar to the IPO.

About Nanta Tech Incorporated in 2023, Nanta Tech Ltd operates in the audio-visual (AV) integration space, offering services spanning AV product supply and distribution, service robots, and software development. The company provides end-to-end AV solutions covering system design, integration, management, and on-site support.

