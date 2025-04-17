Mint Market

Narayan Murthy’s 17-month-old grandson earns ₹3.3 crore from Infosys dividend; daughter Akshata to get ₹85.7 crore

Infosys announced a 22 final dividend, benefiting both shareholders and the promoter group. Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the grandson of co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, will receive 3.3 crore from this dividend.

Saloni Goel
Updated17 Apr 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Infosys dividend: Not just Infosys shareholders but members of the promoter group stand to benefit from the 22 final dividend announced by the IT major on Thursday, April 16, along with its financial quarter results for the March quarter. 

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the 17-month-old grandson of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, stands to earn a windfall of 3.3 crore from Infosys' dividend announcement. Ekagrah Rohan Murty holds 15,00,000 shares of Infosys, representing a 0.04% stake.

These shares were gifted by Narayana Murthy to his grandson when he was four months old. Ekagrah, born to Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty’s son Rohan Murthy and his wife Aparna Krishnan, is one of India's youngest billionaires. At the time of the transfer in March 2024, the stake was worth 240 crore.

Meanwhile, Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy, who owns 3.89 lakh shares of the company (representing a 1.04% stake) as of the December 2024 quarter, will earn a whopping 85.71 crore from the Infosys dividend announcement. 

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 06:47 PM IST
