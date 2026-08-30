Narayan Murthy's family, Morgan Stanley, LIC buys stake in this chemical stock | Do you own?

Forseco India block deals: Narayan Murthy's family office Catamaran Ventures purchased 55,978 shares of Foseco India at an average price of ₹5,897 per share on Thursday, 27 August, according to data available on NSE.

Other than Narayan Murthy's family office, Citi Group Global Markets Singapore, LIC Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Mirae Asset were also among the buyers in a block deal on Thursday.

Buyer No. of shares purchased Catamaran Ventures 55,978 Citigroup Global Markets 42,577 Invesco Mutual Fund 2,54,446 LIC Mutual Fund 42,577 Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund 55,978 Mirae Asset Mutual Fund 2,91,793 Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore 42,577 Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund 42,577 SBI Mutual Fund 3,22,297

Meanwhile, Morgan Terrassen sold its entire stake in the company on Thursday. Morganite Crucible Limited and Morgan Terrassen BV sold 11,50,800 shares for ₹678.6 crore, marking a complete exit from the company.

Foseco India Q1 results 2026 Foseco India reported a strong start to FY27, with revenue rising 14.42% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹48 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹42 crore in the same period last year. This growth reflects improved business momentum and higher overall income.

Profitability saw a sharp improvement during the quarter. Gross profit more than doubled to ₹15 crore, a jump of 144.86% YoY, compared with ₹6 crore in Q1 FY26. As a result, gross profit margin expanded significantly by 17.0 percentage points to 31.2% in Q1 FY27, up from 14.3% in the year-ago period.

At the bottom line, the company’s net profit (PAT) increased 78.31% YoY to ₹10 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹5 crore in Q1 FY26. Net profit margin also improved markedly, rising 8.9 percentage points to 20.8%, versus 11.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The robust growth in both revenues and profitability, along with margin expansion, highlights the company’s operational efficiency and strong cost management during the quarter.

Foseco India share price trend Foseco India share price trend has largely remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The chemical stock has gained over 18% in a week and 27% in a month.

Furthermore, the multibagger chemical stock has risen nearly 29% on year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, has fallen 2% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 71% returns in three years and multibagger returns of 324% in five years.