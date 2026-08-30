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Narayan Murthy's family, Morgan Stanley, LIC buys stake in this chemical stock | Do you own?

Other than Narayan Murthy's family office, Citi Group Global Markets Singapore, LIC Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Mirae Asset were also among the buyers in a block deal on Thursday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated30 Aug 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Forseco India block deal: Morganite Crucible Limited and Morgan Terrassen BV sold 11,50,800 shares for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>678.6 crore, marking a complete exit from the company.
Forseco India block deal: Morganite Crucible Limited and Morgan Terrassen BV sold 11,50,800 shares for ₹678.6 crore, marking a complete exit from the company.
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Forseco India block deals: Narayan Murthy's family office Catamaran Ventures purchased 55,978 shares of Foseco India at an average price of 5,897 per share on Thursday, 27 August, according to data available on NSE.

Other than Narayan Murthy's family office, Citi Group Global Markets Singapore, LIC Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Mirae Asset were also among the buyers in a block deal on Thursday.

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Also Read | FPIs turn buyers for second month, invest ₹30,919 crore in August
BuyerNo. of shares purchased
Catamaran Ventures55,978
Citigroup Global Markets42,577
Invesco Mutual Fund2,54,446
LIC Mutual Fund42,577
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund55,978
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund2,91,793
Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore42,577
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund42,577
SBI Mutual Fund3,22,297

Meanwhile, Morgan Terrassen sold its entire stake in the company on Thursday. Morganite Crucible Limited and Morgan Terrassen BV sold 11,50,800 shares for 678.6 crore, marking a complete exit from the company.

Foseco India Q1 results 2026

Foseco India reported a strong start to FY27, with revenue rising 14.42% year-on-year (YoY) to 48 crore in Q1 FY27, up from 42 crore in the same period last year. This growth reflects improved business momentum and higher overall income.

Profitability saw a sharp improvement during the quarter. Gross profit more than doubled to 15 crore, a jump of 144.86% YoY, compared with 6 crore in Q1 FY26. As a result, gross profit margin expanded significantly by 17.0 percentage points to 31.2% in Q1 FY27, up from 14.3% in the year-ago period.

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At the bottom line, the company’s net profit (PAT) increased 78.31% YoY to 10 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with 5 crore in Q1 FY26. Net profit margin also improved markedly, rising 8.9 percentage points to 20.8%, versus 11.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The robust growth in both revenues and profitability, along with margin expansion, highlights the company’s operational efficiency and strong cost management during the quarter.

Also Read | M&M, Cupid, OLA, KP Green Energy among shares in focus

Foseco India share price trend

Foseco India share price trend has largely remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The chemical stock has gained over 18% in a week and 27% in a month.

Furthermore, the multibagger chemical stock has risen nearly 29% on year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, has fallen 2% in a year.

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Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 71% returns in three years and multibagger returns of 324% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Block DealsMultibagger StockNarayan MurthyStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
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