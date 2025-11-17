Narayana Hrudayalaya share price jumps over 7% on strong Q2 results; India, Cayman revenues highest ever

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Results: Narayana Hrudayalaya share price soared over 7 percent in intra-day deals on Monday, November 17 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ending September 2025 (Q2FY26).

The healthcare services major delivered its highest-ever revenue and profitability at both the India and consolidated levels. The company released its Q2FY26 results on Friday, posting broad-based growth across its India, Cayman and integrated care businesses.

Its net profit registered a strong surge, with PAT rising 29.6 percent year-on-year to ₹258 crore, compared with ₹199 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25). PAT margin improved to 15.7 percent, up from 14.6 percent.

The company’s consolidated operating revenue rose 20.3 percent year-on-year to ₹1643.8 crore, compared with ₹1366.7 core in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 9.1 percent. Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹426.5 crore, up 28.3 percent from ₹332.3 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin improved to 25.9 percent, versus 24.3 percent in the same quarter last year.

The India business contributed significantly to the performance, with operating revenue rising 8.8 percent year-on-year to ₹1234.7 crore, aided by steady domestic footfalls, better payor mix and traction in the clinics outreach model.

Meanwhile, the Cayman business continued to be a strong engine of growth. Operating revenue for Cayman Islands increased sharply by 78.1 percent year-on-year to ₹431.6 crore, compared with ₹242.3 crore in Q2 FY25. The company said the Cayman hospital and its insurance business delivered record revenues for the region.

As of September 30, 2025, net debt stood at ₹246.6 crore, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO, said the second quarter marked a strong acceleration across India and international businesses. “We are pleased to report the highest-ever revenue and profitability at both India and the Group level. Strong domestic footfalls, an improved payor mix and momentum in our Clinics outreach contributed to record margins. The Cayman region also delivered robust performance, supported by strong traction in the insurance business,” he said.

He added that the Integrated Care business and domestic insurance vertical were gaining momentum. “We will continue to invest in this business and are optimistic that it will be a significant driver of growth for the NH ecosystem. We thank the investor community for their faith in us and remain confident of delivering on expectations for the year.”

Narayana Hrudayalaya operates 18 hospitals and 2 heart centres in India, along with its overseas presence in the Cayman Islands. The network comprises over 5,550 operational beds, with total capacity exceeding 5,900 beds.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Performance Narayana Hrudayalaya stock jumped as much as 7.43 percent to its day's high of ₹1883.90 post the Q2 results.

It is currently over 20 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹2,371.60, hit in June 2025. Meanwhile, it has advanced 52 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,238.45, hit in November 2024.

In the last 1 year, the scrip has jumped over 37 percent, whereas, it has added 7 percent in the last 6 months and 8 percent in the last 1 month.