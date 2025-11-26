Narayana Hrudayala Ltd, India's leading hospital chain, has acquired UK-based Practice Plus Group (PPG) Hospitals. The acquisition marks Narayana's entry into the UK healthcare market, where PPG operates 10 hospitals and surgical centres with specialization in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. This move not only widens Narayana's international footprint but also positions the company among India's top three healthcare providers by revenue.

The acquisition is valued at about ₹2,100 crore (£183 million) and will be settled in cash, taking the total outlay to £189 million after customary adjustments. It will be funded through a mix of £150 million in debt and the remaining funds through internal accruals. The acquisition is being financed through the balance sheet of Narayana's Cayman Islands operations, creating a cleaner structure for overseas expansion.

This story explains how this acquisition fits into Narayana's strategy. Here's how it all comes together.

Why Narayana is buying PPG

Narayana already has a diversified presence across India and overseas. In India, the company operates 41 facilities, including 19 hospitals, two heart centres and 18 clinics spread across 11 states. This domestic business remains the core of the company, contributing 79% ( ₹4,448 crore) of 2024-25 revenue, with operating margins at 18.6%.

Alongside this, Narayana runs two centres in the Cayman Islands, a geography it entered in 2018, and one that has steadily become a high-quality earnings driver. Revenue from the Cayman business grew 16.2% year-on-year to ₹1,183 crore in 2024-25, contributing the remaining 21% of revenue.

What sets the Cayman unit apart is its profitability. Its Ebitda margin of about 43.4% is more than twice that of the India business. The management now wants to carry these Cayman learnings into a much larger, more mature healthcare economy. This sets the stage for Narayana's next expansion move. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Why the UK market made strategic sense

The UK stands out as one of the few developed markets that allow international ownership of private medical assets. For Narayana, this becomes a natural extension of its international expansion and its effort to lower regional concentration risk. The timing strengthens the case even more.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is experiencing one of its largest backlogs in decades. Waiting lists have risen from 4.57 million before covid-19 pandemic to 7.4 million by August 2025, pushing more procedures into outsourced pathways.

This has led to a higher NHS outsourcing, which has grown from £9 billion in 2011-12 to £18 billion in 2023-24, creating a larger role for private providers within the healthcare system. This structural shift is important because it directly shapes the demand environment in which PPG operates.

Private-pay volumes in the UK are rising steadily as patients seek shorter wait times and more predictable care. This trend creates a tailwind for operators that run efficient, asset-light networks. PPG sits right at the centre of this market.

Where PPG fits in

PPG is the UK's fourth-largest NHS healthcare service provider and the fifth-largest private healthcare network. It operates 10 hospitals and surgical centres, including urgent treatment centres, diagnostic hubs, and an ophthalmology centre, with a total capacity of 330 beds. For Narayana, this scale and positioning offer an immediate foothold in a mature, contract-driven healthcare ecosystem.

Also Read | These stocks are quietly powering India’s data centre boom

As of 9M FY25, NHS referrals accounted for 93% of PPG's revenue and 99% of its case volume, making it a deeply embedded part of the UK's secondary-care ecosystem. Its operations are backed by multi-year, evergreen NHS contracts of over 10 years each, which provide defined volume and revenue visibility.

This stability, combined with an asset-light, day-case model, supports faster cash conversion and reduces earnings volatility across cycles. For Narayana, this adds a steady and predictable earnings stream. It also marks a milestone, with nearly half of profitability expected from international operations (UK + Cayman).

Orthopaedics accounts for 45% of PPG revenue, followed by ophthalmology (12%), oral surgery (4%), general surgery (5%), endoscopy (5%), diagnostics (6%), OPD (13%), UTC (5%), and others. These are specialities built around shorter stays and steady throughput, in line with PPG's day-care model.

This mix looks very different from Narayana's India portfolio. In contrast, Narayana's India business is based on high-acuity, long-term care. Cardiac sciences contribute 33%, followed by oncology (16%), renal (9%), neurosciences (8%), and others. These require advanced interventions and clinically intensive infrastructure.

This difference in business models brings balance to the overall portfolio. The India business continues to anchor Narayana with high-acuity services, while the UK acquisition adds an asset-light, day-care business in a high-paying market. Together, they reduce dependence on any single segment, giving it a wider spread across case types and geographies.

Financially, PPG has grown revenue at a 12.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years, with centre-level Ebitda growing at a similar pace. PL Capital states that the hospital reported revenue of £250 million (around ₹2,900 crore) in FY25E, up from £211 million in 2022-23. The centre-level Ebita margin of about 17% is also quite similar to the margins of the India operations.

Growth levers that strengthen Narayana's expansion plan

PPG's existing centres operate at utilization rates of only 50%-55%, leaving ample room to scale up volume without major capital expenditure. For Narayana, this is an opportunity to scale volumes from day one. However, an inability to push utilization higher may delay the expected margin gains.

The management also plans to add technology to the UK network. Narayana's proprietary digital platform, Athma, has helped simplify workflows and strengthen efficiency across its India and Cayman businesses. The same system will now be deployed across PPG to streamline processes and improve patient throughput.

Over the medium term, Narayana's objective is to use the NHS-backed base to emerge as a leading private-pay healthcare provider in the UK. This transition will depend on expanding the payor mix beyond NHS referrals.

It's because Private Medical Insurance (PMI) and self-pay carry stronger reimbursement rates, with PMI often paying 20%-30% more than the NHS for similar procedures. Even a gradual shift in this mix can lift Narayana's consolidated margin to around 24.5%, countering any near-term margin dilution from the acquisition.

Also Read | US trade deal hope lifts Avanti Feeds, but it needs a wider export net

Narayana also plans to leverage its clinical background to expand and enhance the range of services offered within its existing infrastructure. This includes adding new specialities and scaling up volumes in existing, high-throughput areas such as orthopaedics and ophthalmology. There is also room for clinical expansion within the existing footprint.

Revenue is expected to see a clear boost

On a full-year basis, the acquisition boosts Narayana's consolidated sales (net) of ₹5,483 crore by 53%, taking revenue to ₹8,393 crore, including PPG revenue of ₹2,900 crore. This will also position Narayana as the third-largest hospital network in India. Ebitda is also expected to get a significant boost.

The management expects a positive impact from the acquisition in about two years, with the investment expected to achieve a return on capital employed (RoCE) of 20%-22% by FY29/30, versus Narayana's current RoCE of 17%. Narayana's growth will also be shaped by an expansion of its India network.

A parallel expansion at home

The company has outlined a domestic plan that mirrors the sector's broader trend. It expects to invest ₹3,000 crore over the next three years to add about 2,000 beds across India. The focus is on high-growth clusters such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Raipur, and a selective, phased build-out of mid-sized 150–250-bed hospitals.

From a valuation perspective, Narayana is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 48 times, which is in line with its 10-year median of 49. The hospital continues to trade at a discount to peers such as Global Health (55), KIIMS (81), and Fortis (69).

Madhvendra has over seven years of experience in equity markets and writes detailed research articles on listed Indian companies, sectoral trends, and macroeconomic developments.

The writer does not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.