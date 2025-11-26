A ₹2,100 crore leap: How could this UK acquisition rewrite Narayana's growth story?
26 Nov 2025
Summary
Narayana Hrudayalaya's ₹2,100 crore UK bet marks its boldest global leap yet, adding an NHS-backed, asset-light growth engine. But the real story lies in how this deal could reshape its long-term mix.
Narayana Hrudayala Ltd, India's leading hospital chain, has acquired UK-based Practice Plus Group (PPG) Hospitals. The acquisition marks Narayana's entry into the UK healthcare market, where PPG operates 10 hospitals and surgical centres with specialization in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. This move not only widens Narayana's international footprint but also positions the company among India's top three healthcare providers by revenue.
