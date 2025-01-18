Narayana Murthy’s family wealth takes a ₹1,850-crore hit as Infosys shares plunge 6%

  • Due to the slump in Infosys share price, the Murthy family’s stake is valued at about 30,300 crore, down from 32,152 crore.

Updated18 Jan 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Infosys reported an 11.46 per cent rise in its third-quarter net profit on higher demand.

Infosys Ltd co-founder NR Narayana Murthy’s family wealth suffered a loss of 1,850 crore due to a nearly 6 per cent decline in share price of India's second largest IT services company on Friday.

Due to the slump in Infosys share price, the Murthy family’s stake is valued at about 30,300 crore, down from 32,152 crore a day earlier.

 

Murthy family’s shareholding

The Murthy family owns a combined 4.02 per cent stake in Infosys.

Narayana Murthy has a 0.40 per cent stake in Infosys, his wife Sudha Murty 0.92 per cent, son Rohan Murty 1.62 per cent and daughter Akshata Murty, wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, holds 1.04 per cent stake.

Murthy’s grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murthy, holds 0.04 per cent stake in the IT giant.

Infosys shares declined due to selling pressure in the markets despite posting profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

The stock tumbled 5.77 per cent to end at 1,815.10 on the BSE. During intra-day, it touched a low of 1,812.70.

On the NSE, the stock fell 5.75 per cent to 1,817.50.

Infosys shares were instrumental in dragging the markets down.

The IT services company's market valuation eroded by 46,108.13 crore to 7,53,678.38 crore due to the decline in its share price.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex shed 423.49 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 76,619.33. The NSE Nifty dropped 108.60 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 23,203.20.

The BSE IT index ended 2.48 per cent lower at 41,746.66.

 

Infosys Q3 Results

On Thursday, Infosys reported an 11.46 per cent rise in its third-quarter net profit on higher demand.

The company also raised its annual sales forecast for a third time this fiscal year.

Its net profit rose to 6,806 crore in October-December from 6,106 crore a year ago.

Revenue jumped 7.6 per cent to 41,764 crore. For full fiscal year revenue, it raised growth forecast to 4.5-5 per cent from 3.75-4.5 per cent earlier.

"What we are seeing is a clear change in the discretionary activity in financial services, in retail and consumer products, which gives us good confidence," Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), which accounts for nearly a third of Infosys revenue, notched a 6.1 per cent revenue growth in the quarter, helped by a pick-up in demand in the US.

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 10:33 PM IST
