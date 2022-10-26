Nasdaq 100 Falls More Than 2%; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

Nasdaq 100 Falls More Than 2%; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap3 min read . 07:28 PM IST
US stocks fell on Wednesday, marring a three-day rally on Wall Street, after technology giants delivered disappointing quarterly earnings. Treasuries gained.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 2% while the S&P 500 also fell. Sentiment was subdued after earnings from megacap companies including Microsoft Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. highlighted how Fed tightening, and consequently the surging dollar, is impacting the economy. Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. are among major companies still reporting this week.
Treasuries yields slumped, with the 10-year rate falling to around 4.05%. A gauge of the dollar declined for a second day to its lowest level in three weeks.
Stocks have been buoyed in recent days by mostly solid earnings and speculation the Federal Reserve may curb the pace of rate increases. About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported third-quarter results, with more than two-thirds beating analysts’ estimates despite the big-tech setback. But investors are still concerned that slowing output will dent corporate profits in coming months.
“Yes we’re seeing earnings beats at the moment," Mike Ingram, a senior market strategist at ActivTrades, said on Bloomberg TV. “But where I do start to have a bit of a problem at this juncture is that some earnings expectations going into next year are looking still a bit punchy."
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said conditions for a trough in US equities are not visible yet as the asset class doesn’t fully reflect the latest rise in real yields and odds of a recession. In case of a severe economic downturn, the Goldman team said it expects the S&P 500 Index to drop to 2,888, implying 25% fall from Tuesday’s close.
Meanwhile, the British pound held an advance after the government said a much-anticipated fiscal statement will be delayed until November. Sterling had rallied earlier after New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named an experienced Cabinet to lead the UK through what he called a “profound economic crisis."
Oil fell as an industry report showed a rise in US crude stockpiles and investors fretted about weaker demand amid slowing growth. Gold rose as lower Treasury yields supported the precious metal. Bitcoin climbed for a second day.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.