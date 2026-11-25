The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index slumped for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, briefly slipping into bear-market territory, as investors continued to dump AI-linked stocks amid mounting concerns over excessive investments in the sector and rising borrowing costs, while fresh US data showed inflation accelerating in October.

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Investor sentiment was also dented by the Trump administration's proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners, including the European Union and China. The Nasdaq Composite plunged nearly 5% during the session, while the Nasdaq 100 briefly fell 20% from its record closing high in October, the threshold commonly used to define a bear market.

Other key indices, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, also came under pressure, falling 3.2% and 2.20%, respectively, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 remained on track for their worst November since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Chipmakers lead Wall Street's renewed sell-off Chipmakers led the declines, with Nvidia plunging 8.7%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 7.3%. Among other major technology stocks, Alphabet fell 5%, and Amazon shed 5.4%, while Microsoft and Apple declined 3% and 1.7%, respectively.

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Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, slipped another 2.1% after closing below its $83 initial public offering (IPO) price for the first time on Tuesday. The stock had briefly surged to $115 during its first day of trading last week amid a frenzy of AI-driven enthusiasm.

The US markets, which had scaled multiple record highs this year, have come under sustained pressure as fund managers reassess their exposure to the AI trade amid concerns over whether the debt-fuelled AI boom can generate sufficient returns to justify massive investments.

Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO after his removal earlier this month provided a temporary reprieve at the start of the week. Wall Street has been roiled this month, with fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of the AI sector following the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections adding to the pressure.

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Fed rate hike bets strengthen after inflation data The latest inflation data showed that price pressures continued to run hot, reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

The Fed's preferred measure of underlying inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% in October. On an annual basis, core PCE inflation accelerated to 3.3%, above economists' expectations of 3.2%. Overall inflation stood at 3.8%, well above the central bank's 2% target.

In other economy reports, gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualised rate of 4.3% in the third quarter, marking the strongest expansion in three years, as business investment recorded its biggest increase since 2020.

However, a separate report showed that US consumer spending stalled in October, with persistent inflation continuing to squeeze household budgets.

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Fresh US tariffs revive global trade tensions The US has proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners to counter what it describes as structural excess industrial capacity, reviving concerns over global trade tensions.

China faces the highest proposed tariff rates, with additional 20% levies targeting excess industrial capacity set to come on top of the roughly 25% duties imposed during US President Donald Trump's first term, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.