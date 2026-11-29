Nasdaq 23/5 trading: The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are set to introduce 23-hour weekday trading from December 6. The extended schedule will include a new overnight session running from 9 pm to 4 am ET, Monday through Friday.

Alongside the existing premarket and after-hours sessions, US stock markets will have just a one-hour daily trading break, between 8 pm and 9 pm ET, to allow exchanges to settle trades and complete operational processes. The extended trading schedule will be rolled out on Nasdaq and NYSE Arca, the fully electronic exchange operated by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

“23/5 trading reflects a simple reality: global investor behavior is changing, and investors increasingly expect access to U.S. markets that aligns with their own time zones and information cycles,” said Nasdaq's Chuck Mack, Senior Vice President of North American Markets.

herHere's all you need to know about Nasdaq's 23/5 trading - What will be the (December 6 and onward) 23/5 trading hours? Starting December 6, the Nasdaq Stock Market will extend its trading hours to 23 hours a day, five days a week. Trading will begin at 9 pm ET on Sunday and continue until 8 pm ET on Friday, with a one-hour maintenance break between 8 pm and 9 pm ET each day.

What is one-hour pause? The daily trading pause will allow Nasdaq to carry out system maintenance and process certain corporate actions. It will also support operational stability and essential clearing, settlement and reference data activities.

What are the Opening and Closing Crosses? The extended-hours framework will retain the Opening and Closing Crosses, which are key events for liquidity and price discovery at the start and end of regular US trading hours.

These mechanisms allow market participants to execute trades at the official market opening and closing prices while offering transparency around price discovery. The Closing Cross also determines the official closing price of all Nasdaq-listed securities, a widely used benchmark for investors, index providers and asset managers.

How will this affect trading holidays in US? According to official statement, 23/5 trading will continue to observe US market holidays.

What does it mean for investors? The 23/5 trading model broadens access to US equities across different time zones, allowing investors to trade US stocks overnight through a registered national securities exchange.

While the bulk of trading activity is expected to remain concentrated during regular US market hours, the extended schedule will offer investors a transparent and regulated platform to react to market developments, economic data, corporate earnings and global events in real time, rather than waiting for the next trading session.

The longer trading window will also create new opportunities for broker-dealers and financial intermediaries to cater to clients during their respective local business hours, the official statement said.

What does it mean for Indian investors? The extended trading schedule could make US stocks accessible to Indian investors during domestic market hours through participating brokers. However, the longer trading window may also raise concerns around liquidity, price volatility and transaction costs.

The revised schedule is expected to make it easier for Indian investors to track and trade US stocks without staying up late at night. The first overnight trading session is set to commence at 7:30 am IST on Monday, December 7, with the weekly trading window closing at 6:30 am IST on Saturday.

“Nasdaq’s shift to 23/5 trading—operating 23 hours a day, five days a week—transforms how Indian investors access US markets. Instead of waiting until 7 PM IST to react to earnings, Federal Reserve decisions, or global news, you can trade almost anytime, including during Indian market hours. Active traders gain real-time access, faster price discovery, and continuous hedging capabilities, while long-term investors benefit from reduced overnight gap risk. However, extended hours introduce notable drawbacks,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

She further added that overnight sessions often bring lower liquidity, wider spreads, and sharper volatility, alongside the temptation to over-trade. Before jumping into round-the-clock US trading, Indian investors must carefully weigh currency fluctuations, higher brokerage charges, and cross-border tax obligations to ensure this newfound flexibility actually strengthens their portfolio returns.