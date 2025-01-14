Nasdaq closes lower, S

* {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moderna slides after cutting 2025 sales forecast

Chip stocks fall as US tightens grip on AI chip flows

Health insurers rise after US proposes 2026 payment rates

By Chuck Mikolajczak

The Nasdaq fell on Monday, while the benchmark S&P 500 bounced off a two-month low and eked out a slight gain as U.S. Treasury yields stayed elevated with investors dialing back expectations on the pace of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Recent economic data have pressured equities, indicating a resilient economy with nagging price pressures. Comments from Fed officials have pushed bond yields higher. The S&P 500 had weekly losses in four of the last five weeks.

Promised tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump have also fueled worries about inflation.

Treasury yields

edged higher

, with the benchmark 10-year note yield touching a 14-month high of 4.805%.

Markets are pricing in about 27 basis points of cuts from the Fed this year, with a 52.9% chance for a June cut.

"There's concern that we're going to see higher inflation numbers, I'm not so sure that's positively the case, but that's sort of the concern here and that it's going to be a while before we see lower rates again," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"The inflation issue is out there and higher yields in general aren't great for either the bond market or really the stock market. You do have out there as well, Jan. 21st coming up and you know and we'll see what the new administration does."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 9.07 points, or 0.16%, to end at 5,836.11 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 74.83 points, or 0.39%, to 19,086.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 361.24 points, or 0.86%, to 42,299.69.

The Dow moved higher, buoyed by a gain in UnitedHealth Group after President Joe Biden's administration

proposed 2026 reimbursement rates

for Medicare Advantage plans run by private insurers, which would result in a 2.2% increase in payments.

CVS Health and Humana also jumped as the S&P 500 health care sector rose.

Utilities and tech led decliners, both down by more than 1%. Edison International tumbled more than 11% after Bloomberg

News reported

the southern California utility was hit with a lawsuit blaming the company's equipment for igniting one of the

wildfires

consuming parts of the state.

Energy climbed, the biggest daily gain of the 11 major S&P sectors, as crude prices kept rising

on expectations

that U.S. wider sanctions on Russian oil would force buyers in India and China to other suppliers.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers and the central bank's Beige Book on economic activity, both due on Wednesday, will likely help shape views on the Fed's policy outlook.

Chip stocks were mostly lower, with Nvidia and Micron Tech both down after the U.S. government said it would further restrict artificial-intelligence chip and technology exports. The PHLX semiconductor index was lower.

Moderna plummeted as the biggest decliner on the S&P 500 after slashing its 2025 sales forecast by $1 billion. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sukriti Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)