Nasdaq falls as megacaps drop ahead of earnings, Fed meet in focus

Nasdaq falls as megacaps drop ahead of earnings, Fed meet in focus3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:47 PM IST
- The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen hiking the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, close on the heels of economic reports showing signs of slowing demand and cooling inflation
The tech-focused Nasdaq fell more than 1% on Monday as megacap growth stocks including Apple, Amazon and Alphabet declined ahead of their earnings reports this week, while investors also awaited key central bank meetings.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×