Nasdaq has hundreds of penny stocks. Now it’s trying to purge them.
SummaryThe exchange has come under pressure for allowing risky companies to remain listed through reverse stock splits.
Nasdaq is taking steps to purge itself of dubious companies whose shares trade below $1 each, following criticism that the exchange has become home to hundreds of risky penny stocks.
