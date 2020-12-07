OPEN APP
The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday (Photo: Reuters)
Nasdaq hits record high; S&P 500, Dow open lower

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 08:17 PM IST Reuters

BENGALURU : The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.

