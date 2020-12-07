Nasdaq hits record high; S&P 500, Dow open lower

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At 9:34 am ET, the Dow Jones was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63
BENGALURU :
The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.
The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.
At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.
At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now