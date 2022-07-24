US dollar to Q2 GDP data: Top 5 triggers that may dictate stock market this week

1] US Fed meeting: "On account of hawkish stance of the US central bank, market is expecting a big rate hike announcement from the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. This is expected to set the tone for future financial markets as it may trigger FIIs' selling once again because US bond yield is expected to attract more money than the equity market in such a scenario," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities. He also said that Dollar index has eased in the week gone by and US Fed interest rate hike may again fuel the demand for US dollar as an 'investor's have' leading to sharp rise in the US dollar (USD) against major currencies including Indian National Rupee (INR).