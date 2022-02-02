OPEN APP
Nasdaq jumps 1% at open on Alphabet, AMD results
The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the fourth straight session after a turbulent start to the year, as Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices' stocks surged following strong quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.0 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35378.19.

The S&P 500 rose 19.9 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 4566.39​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 148.5 points, or 1.03%, to 14494.472 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

