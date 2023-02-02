Nasdaq jumps more than 2% on Meta surge, Fed relief
After Fed's dovish stance Meta platform surge, Nasdaq rose by 2 % on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc soared by 21% to a near eight-month high after Facebook announced a new $40 billion share buyback
The Nasdaq rose more than 2% on Thursday to hit a near five-month intra-day high as Meta Platforms surged on rigorous cost controls, while a dovish message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted bets of a softer landing for the U.S. economy.
