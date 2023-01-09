Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as interest rate worries ease2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- Other rate-sensitive growth stocks like Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc gained about 1% each as U.S. Treasury yields declined
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led gains among the main Wall Street indexes on Monday, boosted by shares of Amazon and Tesla, while signs of a cooling labor market supported bets of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
