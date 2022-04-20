The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, as easing Treasury yields and overall earnings optimism helped counter a plunge in the shares of streaming giant Netflix.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,962.67.

The S&P 500 gained for a second day, extending the biggest daily advance in a month. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.2% as gains in big tech helped offset a selloff in Netflix Inc., which slumped 30% after reporting a drop in its subscriber base.

Netflix Inc. tumbled 30% on Wednesday, extending a selloff that has set it on course for a $46 billion wipeout in market value, after it reported a sharp decline in its subscriber base.

Netflix traded as low as $244.95 at the open in New York, extending its plunge this year to 60% -- making the worst performing stock in the broad S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes.

The streaming service shocked Wall Street by losing 200,000 customers in the first quarter, the first time it has shed subscribers since 2011. It also projected it will shrink by another 2 million customers in the second quarter.

“A big problem with Netflix is that it’s too easy to leave the service," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Consumers feeling the pinch from inflation will be looking hard at their expenses and streaming services are a quick way to save money.

The drop in customers has led Netflix to break some of its long-standing rules: it will introduce a cheaper, advertising-supported option for subscribers in the next couple years and will start to crack down on people sharing their passwords even before that.

Netflix’s stock has suffered this year as the pandemic-era surge in user sign-ups faded and investors have turned away from high-value technology and growth stocks due to rising bond yields. I

Fellow stay-at-home stocks, including Etsy Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. have also been hit by deep losses, down by 33% to 47% in 2022, as these businesses struggle to leverage the inroads they made during lockdowns.