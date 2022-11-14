Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower after hawkish Fed comments3 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:11 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1%, as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of the central bank toning down its aggressive monetary policy approach.