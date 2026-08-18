Nasdaq plans 23-hour trading sessions from December 2026 to meet rising global demand for US stocks

The US stock exchange, Nasdaq, is planning to extend trading hours to 23 hours a day, five days a week, to meet rising global demand for US equities. Currently, the Nasdaq Stock Market operates from 4 AM to 8 PM ET.

The stock exchange said it is engaging with regulators to extend trading hours, which will include a new session from 9 PM to 4 AM ET, along with Nasdaq's current extended hours from 4 AM to 9:30 AM ET and 4 PM to 8 PM ET.

This, as per the stock exchange, will enable issuers to attract capital from across the globe more efficiently and enable investors to broaden access and expand wealth-building opportunities.

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Meanwhile, the exchange said the US trading session, which runs from 9:30 AM to 4 PM ET and is bookended by the opening and closing crosses, will continue to set prices and promote transparency for investors throughout market hours.

New trading hours may start in December After the approval from the US securities markets regulator, the SEC, the transition to a 23-hour trading day is expected to start on Sunday, 6 December 2026.

Nasdaq will introduce a new trading session from 9 PM to 4 AM ET, with trading starting at 9 PM ET on Sunday and concluding at 8 PM ET on Friday, and a one-hour trading pause from 8 PM to 9 PM ET daily to allow for processing and the transition to the next trade date.

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Trades occurring between 9 PM and midnight will be reported with the next calendar day's trade date, while trades occurring between midnight and 8 PM will be reported with the current day's trade date.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq options exchanges, Nasdaq Texas, and PSX equity exchanges will continue to operate on their current schedules.